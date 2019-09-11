The Cedar County Farm Bureau annual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at First Baptist Church, El Dorado Springs.
The annual meeting gives members the opportunity to elect new board members and officers and have the opportunity to make county resolutions and fill out questionnaires created by the Missouri Farm Bureau Resolutions committee to help create tentative policy for consideration at the statewide annual meeting in December.
The guest speakers will be the local El Dorado and Stockton FFA Chapters.
All Cedar County Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this important meeting. The dinner is free to members, the business meeting of interest to all of our members and the guest speakers promise to be entertaining and informative.
Cedar County residents who do not belong to Farm Bureau but are interested in attending are welcome to join. The office is located at 200 W. U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs.
