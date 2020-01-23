The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Stockton Project Office announced it has canceled the 2020 Eagle Days event hosted annually at Stockton Lake.
The first date for the yearly excursion — 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 — was tabled due to inclement and uncooperative winter weather; the rescheduled event for the following Saturday also was canceled late last week.
After consulting with registered participants, volunteer watercraft operators and USACE staff, administration decided to cancel the annual event for the second year in a row due to inclement and unfavorable weather conditions not suited for water travel.
Corps staff collectively said the event will not be rescheduled a second time and will next take place in early January of 2021.
For additional scheduling information, calls and inquiries regarding upcoming events and services should be directed to the USACE Stockton Project Office by visiting the installation at 16435 E Stockton Lake Dr., calling 276-3113 during regular business hours or checking the USACE Stockton Project Office Facebook page.
