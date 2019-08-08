Wednesday, Aug. 7
Pinochle Tournament is at 12:30 p.m. at Korth Center, 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton.
Stockton Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. Call Doug Hedrick at 276-8812 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 8
PEO invites all ladies to Let’s Do Lunch at noon. Call 276-4371 for this month’s location or more information about the Philanthropic Educational Organization.
Jerico Springs Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. at the mason’s building in Jerico Springs. Call Tami Ringler, village clerk, at (417) 398-0123 or (417) 398-2530 for information.
El Dorado Springs R-II School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
Lake Stockton Elks meet at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 803 Arnold Wallen Way. For more information, call Don Newnum at 276-5551 or e-mail westsidemarine@windstream.net.
VFW Post 5525 members meet at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, west Mo. 32.
Friday, Aug. 9
El Dorado Springs Senior Center sells cinnamon rolls from 7-10 a.m. at 604 S. Forest. Dozen rolls $18 or $1.50 each while supplies last. Phone orders to (417) 876-5574 for free delivery.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Amvets Post 116 veterans meet at 9 a.m. at the post.
A monthly forum on environmental issues will be from 9-11:30 a.m. in room 203 at Stockton United Methodist Church. Bring your friends and coffee thermos or water bottle as no refreshments are served. Everyone is welcome.
VFW Post No. 5525, Stockton, plays bingo at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m., selling begins at 4 p.m. A service officer will be on-site at VFW from 3-9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Stockton Lakers, a group of retired Stockton teachers and school personnel, meets at 2 p.m. at the Cedar County Health Complex, 807 Owen Mill Rd. in Stockton.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church youth at the beach is 4-6 p.m. at Stockton Lake first beach off RD Road. All youth are invited for food, games and fellowship fun. Children under 5 must have a parent or guardian accompany them. Transportation is available. Call pastor Ronnie Backs at (417) 840-1610.
Stockton Board of Aldermen meet at 4:30 p.m. at Stockton City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
American Legion Post 233, El Dorado Springs, will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the post.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Stockton Community Foundation board of directors meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce on the Stockton square.
Cedar County First Response Team meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Stockton ambulance barn.
Stockton Seekers 4-H Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at Stockton Christian Church.
El Dorado Springs American Legion Post No. 233 meets at 7 p.m. with a carry-in meal at 6 p.m., prior to the meeting. Bring a dish.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Calico Clippers Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. with a potluck lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Judy Sage at 276-4307.
Tornado siren testing in Stockton is scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m., weather permitting.
Cedar County Human Services Coalition meets at noon at Cedar County Memorial Hospital classroom in El Dorado Springs. For information, call Kara Colby, Hospice Compassus, (417) 646-2650.
Pitch tournaments are held at 12:30 p.m. at the Korth Center, 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton.
