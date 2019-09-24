A reunion for Stockton High School classes of 1959-62 will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Boathouse Restaurant & Lounge, Mo. 39, Stockton.
The SHS class of 1969 will host a meet-and-greet from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at The Gathering Place on North Street, Stockton. Former teachers and friends from other classes are invited to stop by during the 50-year reunion.
