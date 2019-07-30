Stockton High School Class of 1969 will have a 50th reunion Friday, Sept. 27. Classmates, if you did not receive the first mailing, please help us out by calling with updated address, phone and e-mail information as soon as possible. We don't want to leave anyone out, and you don't want to miss this. We welcome the help of those in the community who may know someone from our class and will share the information with class members who will not see this announcement. For more information, call Mary Swaggerty at 276-1549 or Glenis Hamilton at 276-4091.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.