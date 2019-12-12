A Deck the Halls Christmas luncheon will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at El Dorado Springs Senior Center, 604 S. Forest. Everyone is welcome.
The menu includes oven-roasted turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes with creamy gravy, salad, vegetables, homemade desserts and drink. A donation of $4 is suggested for diners age 60 and older, $7.30 for all others.
Santa and Mrs. Claus also be on hand and holiday music will be played.
For more information, call (417) 876-5574.
