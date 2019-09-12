Despite a wet start to the day, the Stockton Lions Club held its bi-annual Chicken Stampede Saturday, Aug. 30.
Famous for its one-of-a-kind barbecued chicken fundraiser effort, the local service club
Community supporters braved drizzly and gloomy weather to seek out this local delicacy which benefits a number of groups the area Lions Club supports.
Proceeds from the popular fundraiser go to support the many causes the Lions Club supports such as children’s eye glasses, service dog training, the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance and many more local efforts throughout Stockton and Cedar County.
Inquiries regarding future events, membership opportunities and/or donation information for the Stockton Lions Club is encouraged to visit the group’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.