El Dorado Springs Senior Center will hold a drive-through chicken fundraiser, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at 604 S. Forest. Chicken will be barbecued in the rear of the building, and diners are drive through to place and/or pickup an order.
Meals of chicken, coleslaw, baked beans and a cookie are available for $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the center’s home-delivered meals and other programs.
For more information, call (417) 876-5574.
