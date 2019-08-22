Members of the Chapel Hills Fire Department will host its annual Labor Day hog roast 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at the CHFD fire station located on the corner of Mo. 215 and Airport Road, Stockton.
CHFD members and volunteers will be serving up smoked pork tenderloin, homemade coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, rolls and drinks.
Meals are $8 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under and a to-go option is also available.
The annual fundraiser is open to the public and any interested members of community are encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.