Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will conduct a blood drive from 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs.
Although all blood types are needed, CBCO currently is experiencing a shortage of type O Negative red cells and type AB plasma.
During January, donors at all CBCO blood drives will receive a maroon long-sleeved shirt. At February drives, donors will receive a blue t-shirt with a motivational message.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information, visit www.cbco.org, or call (800) 280-5337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.