A nip is in the air, a slight hint of color is marking the tree leaves, a feel of fall is in the air — all of which means it must be time for Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department's fall chili supper. And, so it is, from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the upper level of the Stockton Community Building.
Drop by to support the department. Chili, a piece of pie and drink can be had for $8.
If you would like to contribute pies or chili, let assistant chief Ron Hopper know. Hopper can be reached at 276-1337.
