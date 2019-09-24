The third annual benefit Nut Roll on behalf of the Tiger Tasters backpack program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, on North Street during the Black Walnut Festival.
Each plastic nut can be purchased for $1 apiece, six for $5 or 30 for $20. Prizes totaling $1,000 in value will be awarded.
Entries can be purchased at Woody's Fast Stop and Hammons Emporium in Stockton.
