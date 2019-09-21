The family of Terry and Linda (Taylor) Burns will celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Park Street Christian Church, El Dorado Springs. The reception is come-and-go and family and friends are invited.
Mr. and Mrs. Burns, both retired, are the parents of Greg and Joy Nichols, Ashland; Paul and Tricia Burns, Stockton; Alfred and Sarah Riggins, Marshfield; and John and Larin Burns, Bolivar. They have nine grandchildren.
