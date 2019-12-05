Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive from 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs. Donors will receive a free maroon long-sleeved shirt as a thank-you gift.
CBCO currently is experiencing shortages of types A positive, O negative and B negative blood products. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information, contact Teri Biddlecome at (417) 876-1115.
