An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Agapé Boarding School, 12998 E. 1400 Road, Stockton. All blood types are needed. Eligible donor must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health and provide required identification. For more information, call (800) 733 2767.
