The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will be sponsoring the 30th Annual Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, & Collectibles Show at the Carthage, Missouri Memorial Hall located at 407 South Garrison (Hwy. 571) on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 46 tables to buy, sell and trade.
Admission is free. For more information, call Brad Potter at (417) 682-4500.
