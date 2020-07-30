Back by popular demand, Cedar County Missouri University’s Cedar County extension office will host the next workshop for painted barn quilts Saturday, Aug. 29.
The event will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the El Dorado Springs High School, located at 901 South Grand Ave.
Barn quilts can be displayed in numerous places. Larger barn quilts — such as a 2’ x 2’ varieties — often are placed on the outside of homes or garages, barns, businesses or churches.
The artistic pieces use a variety of similar patterns on 12” x 12” boards — which can be found in most craft stores — and are used to create unique primitive wall galleries on an interior wall of your home.
Participants will need to bring their desired size of signboard or pre-treated 1/2 inch thick plywood up to 4’ x 4’ maximum, with two coats of primer. Pre-constructed boards should be square in shape.
Due to paint drying time, class participants are asked to bring three or four small containers enabling event-goers to take home any paint necessary to complete a quilt. An extension cord and hair dryer may aid in shorter drying times as well.
The cost to attend this workshop is $30 per person. There is a maximum of 15 participants per class and the deadline to register is August 28. Instructions, pencils, brushes, paint and tape are included in the class price.
To register online, go to https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/barn-quilt-project-1595352272.
Registration also can be made via phone by calling the Cedar County’s local MU Extension office at 276-3313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.