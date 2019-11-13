Mayor Mary Norell and the Stockton City Board of Aldermen Invited you to attend the Stockton City Hall Gallery Fourth Quarter Artists Reception, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Enjoy the artwork presented by the Uncommon Threads fiber art group, who work in the contemporary art quilt medium. The group uses various types of fiber to create their artwork, designed to be hung on the wall like a painting. They may embellish it with beads, buttons, photos or found objects. Hand-stitching, embroidery or machine-quilting also gives the work a dimensional interest.
Come to the reception, enjoy the artwork and meet artists Vivian Terbeek, Lucy Stillman, Emmie Seaman, Julie Rush, Sally Robinson, Diane Steffin, Roberta Ranney, Donna Olson, Dianna Callahan and Merrilee Tieche.
