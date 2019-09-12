With sunny, clear and warm summer weather all doing their part, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual car show and burnout contest Saturday, Sept. 7, in Stockton City Park.
Vendors, booths and food trucks lined the park’s shaded trail ways and the western portion of the park played host to sponsors, dozens of vehicle entries, show judging and the event’s much-anticipated burnout contest.
The annual car show is free to attend, always open to the public and the SACC uses monies raised from the event to further the chamber’s efforts within the greater Stockton business community.
SACC Car Show Results
People’s Choice Award: Bill Linnartz, 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air
O’Reilly’s Choice Award: Brad Phelps, 1953 Chevy 3100
Best of Show: Floyd Wosoba, 1970 Pontiac GTO
