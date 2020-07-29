Local bank associate reflects on thirty years of service (subhead, italicized)
Over the years, many who utilize Simmons Bank’s Stockton locale are likely familiar with longtime employee Jan Anderson.
At the end of the month, Anderson will officially retire from her role with the local bank, after having served customers and clients for more than 30 years.
Anderson originally started with the local financial institution in the fall of 1989, when it was Sac River Valley Bank, later becoming Liberty Bank and now Simmons Bank in present-day Stockton.
When asked why her tenure with the same organization lasted so long and through so many changes, Anderson responded with matter-of-fact reality.
“I guess you could say I am kind of old-school,” Anderson said. “I believe in being loyal to your employer and staying here meant something to me.”
Anderson went on to express the joy and connection she felt to those she has served in her many financial roles over the years, nothing the special relationships and personal connections she has made in her decades-long tenure with Simmons Bank — specifically mentioning children she taught in Sunday school who are now homeowners who banked with her for years.
A collective message from her longtime employer also accompanied Anderson’s announcement
All the best wishes on your early retirement,” Amber Fidler, commercial lender said on behalf of the Stockton branch’s staff. “Enjoy the new opportunities to do fun and wonderful things just for you. Congratulations.”
Noting her departure will be an adjustment, Anderson said her days still will be well-spent in the area, though more focused on personal enjoyment rather than professional obligations.
“Oh, I’ll still be busy,” Anderson said with a grin, “I’ll be babysitting, spending more time with family and people will still see me out walking the trails around Stockton Lake.”
In the days ahead, a come-and-go retirement reception starting at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 31, at the activity center at Stockton Christian Church, located at 703 West St.
The event is open to the community and well-wishers, longtime customers, co-workers, friends, family and fellow parishioners all are encouraged to come share messages of congratulations and encouragement with the Anderson family.
