With an early afternoon start and uncooperative 100-degree weather, volunteers, members and veterans braved the heat and gathered at noon on Saturday, July 20, for a rib cook-off and veteran’s social event at Amvets Post 116, Stockton.
The post hosted more than a dozen disabled veterans from the Missouri Veteran’s Home and accompanying staff from the Mt. Vernon location.
Members made the event more fun with a rib-cookoff in which area residents, veterans and post members competed by having ribs critiqued and voted on by anyone who purchased a $10 meal.
The annual summer effort is a traditional outing for the Mt. Vernon-based veterans and provides an external experience outside of their daily routine.
Community members, participants and veterans alike spent the afternoon, eating, sharing stories and enjoying an overwhelming show of support for aging and/or disabled veterans from the area.
All proceeds from the day’s charitable effort go to further the Stockton post’s veteran service projects within the local area.
For additional information, volunteering opportunities or membership requirements, interested parties are encouraged to call Amvets Post 116, Stockton, at 276-3414 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Rib Cook-off Winners:
1st place in taste category: Mike Dobbs, Amvets Booster
1st place in tenderness category: Roy Weber, Amvets Booster
1st place in appearance category: Wanda Graham, Amvets Ladies Auxiliary
*All winners received a complimentary meal voucher for a Friday dinner at Amvets Post 116.
