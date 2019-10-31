With spooky costumes plentiful and solid member participation, Amvets Post 116, Stockton, kicked off the weekend with its much-anticipated Halloween party the evening of Saturday, Oct. 26.
Couples, members, veterans and area supporters came and went throughout the evening-long celebration which featured a potluck buffet, made-to-order appetizers, drinks, music, dancing and a costume contest during the post’s annual Halloween party.
Members and event-goers alike collectively said the fun-filled festivities, especially the costume contest, all were a well-received success.
Additional information regarding upcoming events, membership and facility rental and amenities can be obtained by calling the post at 276-3414 or by visiting the post’s Facebook page.
