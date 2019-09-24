Stockton Amvets members, boosters and auxiliary members will be serving brats and beef franks, chips, drinks and desserts from noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept 28, at the Stockton American Legion Post 230 in the lower level of the Community Building on North St.
Meals are 5$ each and all profits from the venture are being directed to the veteran’s memorial being added to Stockton City Park.
The event is open to the public during the Saturday of Black Walnut Festival and the community is invited to come support the organization’s charitable cause.
