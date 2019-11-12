The Stockton United Methodist Go Green Team invites our community to recycle all kinds of residential light bulbs on America Recycles Day, 2-4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, in the church parking lot near the office entrance. Kinds of residential bulbs accepted: fluorescent tubes, compact fluorescent bulbs (CFLs), incandescent, halogen, metal halide and LEDs. Broken bulbs are not accepted.
To protect human health, many municipalities require recycling mercury-containing light bulbs. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 600 million fluorescent lights are disposed of annually, with more than 80% ending up in landfills where they release mercury into the environment. Breaking fluorescent tubes, CFLs or metal halide bulbs increases the planet’s mercury burden. Because mercury persists in the environment, choose not to dispose of these mercury-containing bulbs with regular trash.
One CFL contains about four milligrams of vaporized mercury, one 4-foot florescent tube contains about 12 mg. Mercury is now a world-wide contaminant. Processes in the environment convert it into methyl-mercury which bioaccumulates up the food chain. Years ago, this prompted the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services to issue a statewide advisory on eating top level predator fish species such as largemouth bass greater than 12 inches long from Missouri lakes and ponds; it is still in effect.
When mercury is released from a broken bulb, it instantly evaporates into an invisible, odorless, toxic vapor that can cause serious health injury and may be lethal when people breathe and inhale it into their lungs. It is better to recycle the valuable and toxic mercury from bulbs than to set bulbs out with the trash where they almost always break and release the mercury before the broken glass shards are buried in our landfills
Bulbs without mercury are classified as universal waste and are recycled for their glass, metal and other materials.
To transport bulbs to this recycling event, carefully bag each CFL in a sealed zip-lock bag, one per bag. Transport florescent tubes in the box the new ones came in (you can take your box back home) or carefully wrap them in newspaper or other protective material to prevent breakage. Transport incandescent, halogen or metal halide bulbs loose in a sturdy bucket or box. For safety, please wait for Go Green Team stewards to collect unbroken bulbs from your car; do not unload them yourself.
This is the fifth year the Go Green Team registered our community to participate in America Recycles Day, a nationwide initiative by Keep America Beautiful. Our Go Green Team delivers CFLs to Lowe’s for free recycling and all other bulbs to the Computer Recycling Center in Springfield. Fees pass directly to the companies that extract mercury, a complicated procedure for processing hazardous materials.
Fees are $1 per tube; $2.50 for metal halide; all other bulbs are free. Broken bulbs are not accepted. For safety, bulbs are not stored in the church, so please do not drop them off at any other time.
Marcum, commissioned a United Methodist EarthKeeper, leads the Creation Care Ministry at Stockton United Methodist Church.
