Agapé Boarding School will host a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, on the campus at 12998 E. 1400 Rd., Stockton. Type O blood currently is at critical shortage levels.
Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and in be general good health. For more information, visit redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.