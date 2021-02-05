Computers on the Farm is an annual event for all people interested in computer applications on the farm. This year's conference will be moving online for two evenings.
Topics are planned for both beginning and advanced users. Demonstrations and discussion of computer technologies for farm applications are emphasized. Much of the conference consists of current farm users sharing experiences about computer applications they are using in their operations.
The conference will take place from 6-9 p.m on Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 8-9.
This year’s topics include virtual conferencing — ins and out; monitoring the farm from a security standpoint; advanced spreadsheet discussions; farm accounting — update/future; update on farm taxes; social media — utilization on the farm; precision agriculture and drone technologies — updates/new rules; spearheading digital transformation of rural America; starlink — providing broadband internet across the globe.
This year’s conference will be online via the application ZOOM.
With the conference moving to a virtual environment via ZOOM, topics will be designed to provide demonstrations to simulate a hands-on experience for beginners and experienced farm computer users.
Registration fee of $20 will cover the access to both evenings, as well as recordings of each topic
