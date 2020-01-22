Stockton City Hall's First Quarter 2020 Art Gallery is ready for visitors. On display are oil paintings, photography, baskets and jewelry by local artists. Featured is Larry Johnson, a self-taught oil painter from Wheatland. Johnson’s paintings capture beautiful landscapes with titles like “Till the Cows Come Home,” “Golden Aspen” and “A Break in the Clouds.” Johnson also does plein air paintings and portraits. He shares one of his beautiful portraits, “Khloe,” with gallery visitors.
Photographer Ted Thurman specializes in nature, wildlife and landscapes but considers portrait photography his best work. His photos are printed on canvas. Featured artwork examples are “On the Canyon's Edge” and “Pomme's Light,” which capture the beauty of both local and national locations.
Jeanie Dresslaer Smith’s woven baskets and Reed Shaw’s Scared Root Design one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry round out the gallery artwork presentation.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Stockton City Hall is closed for government holidays. The conference room also is occasionally closed for city meetings. Check availability by calling 276-5210.
Please take time to visit Stockton City Hall and enjoy the work of your talented local artists.
