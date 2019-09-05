Stockton area resident and retired State University of New York professor Dan Young has been invited by Drury University Department of Fine and Performing Arts to exhibit his Prairie/Ozark Plateau art series in their Pool Art Center and Drury on C-Street Galleries.
Young’s work includes acrylics and mixed media on hard surface and three-dimensional art. His paintings and sculptures have been featured in exhibitions throughout the U.S. including the Detroit Institute of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Arts and Crafts, New York City; J.B. Speed Museum, Louisville, KY; Cooperstown Art Museum and the Munsion-Williams-Proctor Museum.
The public is invited to the opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Pool Art Center Gallery, 940 N. Clay Ave., Springfield. To learn more about Young’s artwork, plan to attend the Artist Talk at 5:30 p.m.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. For details about the exhibition, contact the Pool Art Center Gallery at (417) 873-7263.
