Korth Center’s monthly pinochle tournament Wednesday, Aug. 7, resulted in Phyllis Jensen as the high woman with Sharon Phipps second. Ernie Rucker was the high man as two tables played.
The pitch event Wednesday, Aug. 21, had Helen Bybee as high woman with Ruth Turner second. Chris Usher was high man with Al DeCleva second. Two tables played.
Everyone is invited to participate regardless of age. To reserve a spot, call 276-5306 or 276-5066.
