B10_Municipal_band.jpg

—Photo by Brent Hillsman

El Dorado Springs Municipal Band members, front from left, Alex Posey, Ethan Roberts, Alan Koca, Ron Marsh, David Capps, Mark Koca, Gary Hardison; second row, Jordan White, Blake Carnahan, Teri Biddlecome, Elbert Biddlecome, Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman; third row, Spencer Dooley, Cary Chambers, Lynn Fredricksen, Harleigh Rapp, Abbi Baldwin, Kayte Henson, Shang Xu, Libby Toliver, Tracy Lanser, Travis Cameron; fourth row, Hunter Jacobs, Jonathan Holz, Sarah Holz, Nathan Marsh, Gyla Holz; back row, Eric Strange, Jalen Julian, Duane Perkins; and not pictured, Susan Fox, Morgan Toliver, Caleb Alexander, Ben Vickers, Rebecca Keltner, Ashley Fox and Michael Fox.

 —Photo by Brent Hillsman

The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band thanks everyone who came out to listen to our concerts this summer. We have had many programs through June, July and August and we have enjoyed playing for you.

I want to express my appreciation to our photographer, Brent Hillsman. He gets everything set up, works with our noisy bunch, orders the pictures and has photos in my hands in short order. I’d like to thank Brent for using his talents on our behalf.

Have a great winter and spring and we hope to see you next June.

