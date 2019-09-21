The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band thanks everyone who came out to listen to our concerts this summer. We have had many programs through June, July and August and we have enjoyed playing for you.
I want to express my appreciation to our photographer, Brent Hillsman. He gets everything set up, works with our noisy bunch, orders the pictures and has photos in my hands in short order. I’d like to thank Brent for using his talents on our behalf.
Have a great winter and spring and we hope to see you next June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.