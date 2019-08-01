Last weekend Christmas descended over the bandstand. Santa, Mrs. Claus and a very cute elf dropped by to help the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band celebrate Christmas in July. Several children talked to Santa, were given candy and had their picture taken. Everyone had lots of fun.
This coming weekend, the Band will have Pep Band night on Saturday and then on Sunday we will not be found in the park. We will go out to Community Springs Nursing Home to play for everyone. The public is invited to come on out to the nursing home to listen to the band and visit with folks in the air conditioning.
We are quickly running out of time for Summer Band. We play from 8-9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening and from 2-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. We hope you will come out to hear us play. We would love to dedicate a song to you.
Friday, Aug. 2, playlist: “Silver Jubilee,” “Band of America,” “Ohio Division,” “Indiana State Band,” “Clarinet Polka,” “True Blue,” “Back in the Saddle Again,” “Pie in the Face Polka,” “Pasadena Day,” “Roundtable March,” “Anchors Aweigh,” “Yellow Rose of Texas” and “God Bless America.”
Saturday, Aug. 3, Pep Band Night: Flute choice, Clarinet choice, Saxophone choice, Tenor sax choice, “Pie in the Face Polka,” Trumpet choice, Trombone choice, Baritone choice, French horn choice, Tuba choice, Percussion choice, Director’s choice and “God Bless America.”
Sunday, Aug. 4, at Community Springs Nursing Home: “The Band Played On,” “When The Saints Go Marching In,” “Amazing Grace,” “Missouri Waltz,” “You Are My Sunshine,” “Hello Dolly,” “76 Trombones,” “Tennessee Waltz,” “Ramblin’ Rose,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “Pretty Baby,” “Kansas City,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.