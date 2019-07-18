The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play for the Picnic for your listening enjoyment from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. On Friday evening we will have a special program for Movie Night and Saturday is Polka Night. Come on down to hear your band as we play some fun tunes for you. Then on Sunday we will be back to our regular schedule and play from 2-3 p.m. We hope for cooler temps so folks will want to get out to visit and come downtown. We'll see you at the picnic.
Thursday, July 18, playlist: “Aces of the Air,” “Big Cage,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “Call to Victory,” “Indiana State Band,” “Manhattan Beach,” “Missouri Waltz,” “Zacatecas,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” Swingin’ Safari,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Kansas City ,” “You’re A Grand Old Flag “ and “God Bless America.”
Friday, July 19, playlist: “Oklahoma,” “Pie in the Face Polka,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pink Panther,” “Disney at the Movies,” “76 Trombones,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Let It Go,” “Yellow Rose of Texas,” “Blue Danube,” “Ballad of Green Beret,” “101 - #32, #33, #34,” “It’s a Small World” and “God Bless America.”
Saturday, July 20, playlist: “Pennsylvania Polka,” “Clarinet Polka,” “Jenny Lind Polka,” “Pie in the Face Polka,” “Big Band Polka,” “Baruska (Bohemian Polka),” “Beer Barrel Polka,” “Polka #1,” “Lindenau Polka,” “Liechtensteiner Polka,” “Circus Polka,” “Polka #9,” “Schnitzelbank” and “God Bless America.”
Sunday, July 21, playlist: Flute choice, Clarinet choice, Sax choice, Tenor Sax choice, Trumpet choice, Trombone choice, Baritone choice, French horn choice, Tuba choice, Percussion choice, Director’s choice, “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
