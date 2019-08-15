The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band gets a little smaller every weekend as we send another member or two off to college. We only have three more weekends to play, so be sure to come on down from 8-9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening and 2-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at City Park for our concerts. Band members will be playing their favorite pieces this weekend and we would love to play them for you. If you have a favorite, come let me know and we will try to play it for you. Stay cool and come watch a concert with us.
Friday, Aug. 16, playlist: “Swingin’ Safari,” “Basin Street Blues,” “Klaxon,” “Sir Galahad,” “Westlawn Dirge,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “Black Horse Troop,” “Londonderry Air,” “American Patrol,” “Pasadena Day,” “Gallant Zouaves,” “Java” and “God Bless America.”
Saturday, Aug. 17, playlist: “Washington Post,” “Superba,” “Sarasota,” “La Sorella,” “Disney at the Movies,” “A Night in June,” “Bugler’s Dream,” “Pie in the Face Polka,” “Kansas City,” “Oklahoma,” “Tennessee Waltz,” “Invercargill” and “God Bless America.”
Sunday, Aug. 18, playlist: “Anchors Aweigh,” “Now Thank We All Our God,” “Golden Dragon,” “Americana,” “Footlifter,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Burma Patrol,” “Hymn to the Fallen,” “The Huntress,” “You Are My Sunshine,” “Pan American,” “Missouri Waltz,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.