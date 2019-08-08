This Friday night, Aug. 9, the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will have Dance Night from 8-9 p.m. so bring your dancing shoes and come on down to the park to join the fun. We hope to see some folks get up and dance to our catchy tunes; we have a few folks who dance with us every year.
We hope you'll plan to come down to the park from 8-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening, Aug. 9-10, and from 2-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11, to enjoy the band. We look forward to playing for you.
Friday, Aug. 9, Dance Night playlist: “Ramblin’ Rose,” “Blue Danube Waltz,” “Swinging Safari,” “Tennessee Waltz,” “Moon River,” “Kentucky Sunrise,” “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Missouri Waltz,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Blue Tango,” “Beer Barrel Polka,” “Kansas City” and “God Bless America.”
Saturday, Aug. 10, playlist: “United Nations,” “The Gladiator,” “Ballad of the Green Beret,” “Greater Pittsburgh,” Polka, “Blue Book,” “Wings of the Army,” Trumpet choice, “Footlifter,” “Pursuit Squadron,” “Dixie,” “Yankee Doodle Boy” and “God Bless America.”
Sunday, Aug. 11, playlist: “Father of Victory,” “Dixie Land Polka,” “Glory to the Trumpets,” “Melody of Love,” Polka, “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” Trombone choice, “Mr. Touchdown USA,” “Let There Be Peace On Earth,” “Pleyel’s Hymn,” “Green Fields,” “Salute to the Promised Land,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
