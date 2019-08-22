The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band is winding down this summer. Many members have headed off to college and our teachers and students are getting busy with school. Everyone is getting so busy.
We are ending the summer by playing band member favorites. We'd love to have you come on down to listen to these songs. We play from 8-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings and from 2- 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Friday, Aug. 23, playlist: “Kansas City,” “Second Connecticut,” “Round Table March,” “Invercargill,” “Forrest Gump,” “Iron Count,” “Missouri Waltz,” “Pan American,” “Them Basses,” “Bombardier,” “You Are My Sunshine,” “Cruising Down the River” and “God Bless America.”
Saturday, Aug. 25, playlist: “Java,” “Sky Pilot,” “College Life,” “Trumpeter’s Lullaby,” “Blue Book,” “Polka,” “Carnival of Roses,” “Big Cage,” “Tennessee Waltz,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Spoonful of Sugar” and “God Bless America.”
Sunday, Aug. 25, playlist: “The Band Played On,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” “Holy City,” “Man of the Hour,” “Billy Sunday’s Successful Songs,” “Salute to Victor Herbert,” “Amazing Grace,” “Over There,” “Ave Maria,” “Our Director,” “Now is the Hour,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
