It is so encouraging to look out at the crowd from the bandstand to see smiling faces to play for during the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band weekly concerts. It makes them more fun. We have had quite a few folks to play for at each of our performances which has been wonderful. We thank the folks who come to listen to the city band and hope you continue to come listen to our music.
We play from 8-9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening and from 2-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Come on out for a good toe-tapping time.
Friday, July 12, playlist: “Salutation,” “Black Jack,” “American Legion,” “Invincible Eagle,” “Chicago Tribune,” “Fidgety Feet,” “Sax Choice,” “Blue Book,” “Gallant Zouaves,” “Sky Ranger,” “On the Alamo,” “Blue Danube” and “God Bless America.”
Saturday, July 13, playlist: “Washington Post,” “Allied Honor,” “Pan American,” “Sky Pilot,” “American Patrol,” “El Caballero,” “Deep River,” “Bugler’s Dream,” “Slim Trombone,” “Back in Black,” “Battle Cry of Freedom,” “Missouri Waltz,” “Java” and “God Bless America.”
Sunday, July 14, playlist: “El Capitan,” “Marches of Mancini,” “Con Brio,” “The Gladiator,” “My Faith Looks Up to Thee,” “Tenor Sax Choice,” “Sharpshooters,” “Whatever Will Be Will Be,” “Jolly Coppersmith,” “Melody of Love,” “The Entertainer,” “Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
