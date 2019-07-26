The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is an evening of fun you do not want to miss. We are playing our Christmas in July concert and we've heard a very special visitor is planning to drop by, so bring your youngsters so they can see Santa for a quick visit and a small treat while you take their sweet picture. The band will play in the background for your enjoyment.
Then at 2 p.m. Sunday, come listen to the band as we finish out the month of July. We love to have an audience. If you would like to dedicate a song to someone, just come up and let me know and I'll announce it for you. Have a great week and we look forward to seeing you next weekend.
Friday, July 26, playlist: “Thumbs Up, U.S.A.,” “Silver Talisman,” “Billboard March,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” “Superba,” “Slippery Gentlemen,” “Solvejg’s Song,” “Pasadena Day,” “Marche Lorraine,” “Back in the Saddle Again,” “Blue Book,” “Ramblin’ Rose,” “Colonel Bogey” and “God Bless America.”
Saturday, July 27, playlist: “The First Noel,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “A Holiday Galop,” “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” “Silent Night,” “Ave Maria,” “Christmas Fanfares,” “Polar Express,” “Bobsled Run,” “O Come, Little Children,” “Deck the Halls,” “Christmas Finale,” “Jingle Bells” and “God Bless America.”
Sunday, July 28, playlist: “Christ the Lord is Risen Today,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Chicago Tribune,” “Black Jack,” “Salutation,” “Blue Tango,” “Washington Grays,” “Dixie Bk,” “Westlawn Dirge,” “Ny Fiskar,” “On Wisconsin,” “In My Merry Oldsmobile,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
