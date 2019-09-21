Do something fun this month, read a good book. No money needed, just a bit of time. The following books from the Baker and Taylor lease program are now available at the Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library. It is open 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 717 East St. in Stockton.
“Killer Instinct,” by James Patterson, mystery. Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Det. Elizabeth Needham reunite to stop the most sinister plot against New York City since 9/11.
“Land of Wolves,” by Craig Johnson, mystery/detective. Investigating the suspicious suicide of a Wyoming shepherd, Sheriff Walt Longmire uncovers disturbing connections to a violent family before the case is further complicated by the appearance of a giant wolf.
“Lethal Agent,” by Vince Flynn, suspense. A divisive presidential election is complicated by terrorist videos of a kidnapped scientist who is being forced to produce anthrax, catapulting Mitch Rapp into an undercover mission to prevent the weapon from being smuggled into America.
“Met Her Match,” by Jude Deveraux, romance. The daughter of an abandoning reprobate fights her feelings for a wealthy engaged man, triggering scandal and revelations throughout the community of Summer Hill, Virginia.
“Nothing Ventured,” by Jeffrey Archer, mystery/detective. A series debut introduces London Metropolitan Police Force detective William Warwick, who on his first investigation reflects on his complicated childhood while uncovering the schemes of a ruthless art collector.
“Robert B. Parker’s The Bitterest Pill,” by Reed Farrel Coleman, mystery/detective. When a popular cheerleader succumbs to a suspected opioid overdose, Police Chief Jesse Stone finds himself fighting battling self-interested administrators, reluctant teachers, distrustful students and overprotective parents to undermine violent drug pushers.
“Sins of the Fathers,” by J.A. Jance, suspense. Agreeing to help an acquaintance from the past track down a missing child, Beau launches an investigation forcing him to confront his troubled past.
“Spirit of the Season,” by Fern Michaels, romance. Frustrated when her late grandmother's will requires her to give up her successful job to run the family B&B over the holidays, Joy arrives in a festive community where locals believe visitors can reunite with the spirits of loved ones.
“The Institute,” by Stephen King, suspense. This supernatural thriller finds an abducted youth imprisoned in an inescapable institute, where teens with psychic abilities are subjected to torturous manipulation.
“The Titanic Secret,” by Clive Cussler, action/adventure. Investigating a mine tragedy in 1911 Colorado which killed nine people, Isaac Bell discovers a larger puzzle involving an international power scheme aimed at seizing control of a rare element.
“Vendetta in Death,” by J.D. Robb, mystery/detective. Homicide detective Eve Dallas investigates the sordid past of a wealthy businessman for clues to track down a vigilante killer who disguises herself to seduce her targets.
