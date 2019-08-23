The Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library in Stockton has acquired the following books from the Baker and Taylor lease program for your reading pleasure. The library is open from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 717 East Street. The Friends of the Library encourage you to stop in and browse through the many books available including these new arrivals.
“The Bitterroots” by C.J Box, mystery/detective. Former police officer-turned-private investigator Cassie Dewell reluctantly accepts a sexual assault defense case before her search for answers among twisted family loyalties reignites the ghosts of her own past.
“Contraband” by Stuart Woods, action/adventure. Stone Barrington is caught in the web of a national smuggling operation in this action-packed thriller.
“Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels, suspense. It's been three months since Countess Annie de Silva left her home, leaving a cryptic note and no clue as to her destination, and now The Sisterhood is desperate to ensure its founding member is alive and well.
“The Inn” by James Patterson with Candice Fox, suspense. The Inn at Gloucester stands alone on the rocky New England shoreline. Its seclusion suits former Boston police detective Bill Robinson, novice owner and innkeeper, but this small town is in the grips of a growing opioid epidemic. Bill teams up with Sherriff Clayton Spears and two residents of the inn to save the town and the inn from ruin.
“Last Widow” by Karin Slaughter, mystery/detective. Sara Linton and her boyfriend, Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, are pitted against a mysterious group who would unleash a deadly epidemic.
“Old Bones” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, suspense. Young curator Nora Kelly and historian Guy Porter team up for an excavation in Sierra Nevada exposing complex realities about the Donner Party.
“Outfox” by Sandra Brown, suspense. A psychological thriller about an FBI agent's hunt for a ruthless conman-turned-serial killer.
“Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware, suspense. When a high-paying nanny job at a luxurious Scottish Highlands home culminates in her imprisonment for a child's murder, a young woman struggles to untangle what really happened.
“The Warning” by James Patterson and Robison Wells, suspense. Two roads lead to Mount Hope. None leads out. There's no place to run in a community taken — and is being intentionally kept — off the grid.
“Family Next Door, The Heartbreaking Imprisonment of the 13 Turpin Siblings and Their Extraordinary Rescue” by John Glatt, non-fiction/true crime. Glatt, an investigative journalist, details the disturbing case of Louise and David Turpin, who outwardly displayed the perfect picture of domestic bliss but in reality perpetrated shocking abuse, including isolation, torture and near starvation on their 13 children.
“The Girls: An All-American Town, a Predatory Doctor and the Untold Story of the Gymnasts Who Brought Him Down” by Abigail Pesta, non-fiction/true crime. Pesta chronicles the story of how serial predator Larry Nassar got away with decades of abuse before a team of brave women banded together to stop him.
