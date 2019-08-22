Charity Clayton, a junior at Stockton High School, traveled July 7-12 to Chicago, Ill. to compete in the National In10sity Dance Competition. While there she competed as a soloist, in a duet and four groups.
Clayton’s solo received third place overall. The duet was named national champion. Due to competition rules only two groups could go on to compete in the national competition. They placed second and third.
Clayton is a student at Tiffany's Performing Arts Studio in Republic. She has been involved in dancing since age 3.
