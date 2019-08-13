The Stockton City Hall Art Gallery Council invites you to the Third Quarter Artists Reception, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at City Hall. Artists will have selected artwork for sale in the lobby.
The gallery features these artists:
Sally Bast, an art major whose latest creations emerge from fractal burning cedar slabs.
Scott Lang who, after retiring from the Navy, discovered he loved working with wood to create “wood jewels” such as walnut keepsake boxes with green resin inlay or bottle stoppers from walnut burl or zebra wood.
High school student Aubrey Lee discovered her love for art at age 5. Aubrey loves to experiment with different art media but oil paint and chalk pastel are by far her favorites.
Elizabeth O’Conner has been drawing as long as she can remember and considers herself an illustrator who loves to draw animals and people.
Larry Wolfe is a retired cabinet maker who makes jewelry out of highly figured pieces of wood that resembles stone both in grain and color.
Pitts is the chair of the Council on Culture and Arts.
