El Do city council moves ahead

El Dorado Springs residents will see a few familiar faces in different seats of the city’s governing body as local resident and El Do graduate Brett Entrikin was confirmed to fill the last vacant seat remaining on the city’s now full council.
With a unanimous council vote after the reorganizational efforts, Spring city native Cory Gayman also was appointed mayor after newly appointed councilman Entrikin was confirmed to the seat recently vacated by Randy Bland earlier this year.
Bland resigned in good standing with the council and cited family reasons causing a relocation outside of El Dorado Springs for his voluntary abdication.
El Do councilman Nathan Murrell was named mayor pro tem after the council was restructured as well.
Moving ahead with the newly-completed council, Gayman said the group has a productive agenda for the foreseeable future.
An improved downtown and working to become more attractive to industry is another avenue the council will be exploring as they prepare to roll into 2020 with renewed momentum.
Gayman said the city council shares a number of commonalities and he plans to work with the newly-reorganized unit in tandem with city manager Bruce Rogers to make El Do more business-friendly and promote a more complete understanding of everything the council is tasked with.
“This is my hometown and I want to be a part of seeing it prosper,” Gayman said. “I’d genuinely like to see this city have more sustainable business opportunities and become more of a destination than a pass-thru.”
Gayman went on to affirm his appreciation for all facets of the city’s staff, various boards and the city’s police department and volunteer fire department and first-responders, respectively.
Collectively, the newly-appointed mayor conveyed the council’s outlook on
“Our future here in this city is bright,” Gayman said. “All of us on the council are driven to be more involved, to do more and to serve our hometown together. We’re looking forward to what we can do as both individuals and together as a council.”
The El Dorado Springs city council meets 5:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month, at El Dorado Springs City Hall.
Additional information regarding city council meetings and local city offices and services can be obtained by calling (417) 876-2521 or via the web at www.cityofeldoradospringsmo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.