The winners have been selected for the Cedar County Republican’s Christmas Coloring Contest.
Out of 10 entries submitted, first place goes to 12-year old Raegan Froelich of Stockton. She wins a $10 gift card from Dollar General.
Taking second place is 6-year-old Emma Spencer of Stockton. She wins a free extra value meal from McDonald’s.
In third place is 11-year-old Wesston Garver of Stockton. He wins a small dessert from Simple Simon’s Pizza, Stockton.
Besides the top prizes, everyone who entered received a free cherry limeade or ice cream cone from Sonic Drive-In of Stockton.
An honorable mention goes to 2-year-old Claire Manring Dahl, who lives in Germany. Her grandfather Marvin Manring proudly brought Claire’s entry to the Republican office. Another honorable mention goes to 16-year-old Sydney Barger of El Dorado Springs.
Congratulations to all our coloring artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.