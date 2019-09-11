Wednesday, Sept. 11
Calico Clippers Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. with a potluck lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Judy Sage at 276-4307.
Tornado siren testing in Stockton is scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m., weather permitting.
The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce Board meets at 11 a.m. in the chamber office on the square. For more information, call 276-5213.
Cedar County Human Services Coalition meets at noon at Cedar County Memorial Hospital classroom in El Dorado Springs. For information, call Kara Colby, Hospice Compassus, (417) 646-2650.
Thursday, Sept. 12
PEO invites all ladies to Let’s Do Lunch at noon. Call 276-4371 for this month’s location or more information about the Philanthropic Educational Organization.
Jerico Springs Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. at the mason’s building in Jerico Springs. Call Tami Ringler, village clerk, at (417) 398-0123 or (417) 398-2530 for information.
El Dorado Springs R-II School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
Lake Stockton Elks meet at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 803 Arnold Wallen Way. For more information, call Don Newnum at 276-5551 or e-mail westsidemarine@windstream.net.
VFW Post 5525 members meet at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, west Mo. 32.
Friday, Sept. 13
El Dorado Springs Senior Center sells cinnamon rolls from 7-10 a.m. at 604 S. Forest. Dozen rolls $18 or $1.50 each while supplies last. Phone orders to (417) 876-5574 for free delivery.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Amvets Post 116 veterans meet at 9 a.m. at the post.
A monthly forum on environmental issues will be from 9-11:30 a.m. in room 203 at Stockton United Methodist Church. Bring your friends and coffee thermos or water bottle as no refreshments are served. Everyone is welcome.
VFW Post No. 5525, Stockton, plays bingo at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m., selling begins at 4 p.m. A service officer will be on-site at VFW from 3-9 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meets at 11:30 a.m. in the hospital board room.
Sac Osage Retired School Employees Association meets at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in El Dorado Springs. All retired school employees are invited.
El Dorado Springs City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at El Dorado Springs City Hall.
Cedar County Ambulance District Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 319 W. Englewood, Stockton.
Jerusalem Lodge No. 315 AF&AM meets at 7:30 p.m. at Jerico Springs Lodge Hall.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
El Dorado Springs Municipal Court meets at 5 p.m.
Nine Wonders Optimist Club of El Dorado Springs meets at 6:30 p.m. Call Polly Floyd at (417) 876-7645 for location and membership information.
Optimist Club of Stockton meets at 6:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s Pizza, west Mo. 32. For more information, call 276-4109.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Trent-Sallee American Legion Post 230 and auxiliary meets at noon in the legion hall in the lower part of the Stockton Community Building.
Pitch tournaments are held at 12:30 p.m. at the Korth Center, 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton. The tournaments are the third Wednesday of each month.
Free computer help is available from 4-5 p.m. at Geneva Sharp-Stockton branch library. Bring your questions and we will try to help.
Stockton Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. Call Doug Hedrick at 276-8812 for more information.
Stockton R-I Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the superintendent’s office.
