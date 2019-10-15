VFW Post 5525 Auxiliary will have a yard sale Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 16-18, at 808 W. Mo. 32. Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
Contributions for the sale may be dropped off at the post from 3-5 p.m. Saturdays prior to bingo and 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Oct. 15.
For more information call Anna Hopkins at 276-1161.
