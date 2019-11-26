The Union Hall 4-H club met Wednesday, Nov. 13. The meeting was called to order by president Reese Schiereck. Pledges were led by Camron Parish and Brady Malicoat. The secretary’s report was given by Colbie Wood. The treasurer’s report was given by Clara Farren.
In old business, members who participated in the county-wide 4-H recognition banquet gave reports. In new business, the Clover Kid Camp will be Saturday, Dec. 7. Suggestions for camp activities were discussed.
It was decided to have a supply drive for the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin rather than a Christmas gift exchange among members. A list of the supplies needed was given to each member. Please bring what items you can for the drive to the next meeting. The Stauffer family will be asking businesses if they would be willing to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.
The club will sing Christmas carols at the nursing home at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, and hold its monthly meeting and annual Christmas party after caroling. We will discuss Salvation Army bell ringing at that time.
