The Union Hall 4-H club met Wednesday, Oct. 9. After the meeting, we had a wiener roast outside, talked with our friends and played a few games. We had a great time.
The 4-H Recognition Banquet will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in Stockton.
Project enrollment for the 2019-20 4-H year began Tuesday, Oct. 1. Reese Schiereck, Avery Schiereck, Kamron Parrish, Lucas Priesendorf and Sam Priesendorf helped to decorate the window at Jackson’s Department Store for National 4-H week. We thank Mr. Jackson for allowing us to decorate the window.
The countywide 4-H kickoff dinner and fundraiser was Saturday, Oct. 5, in the El Dorado Springs R-II middle/high school cafeteria. The money earned from the silent auction and pie auction will go toward scholarships for county 4-H members to go to state and national 4-H camps. Thanks to everyone who came to and worked at the dinner.
The Project Leader Meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Land O-Lakes Fairgrounds.
Our next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Land O-Lakes Fairgrounds. We will have a Thanksgiving dinner. All members will bring a side dish or dessert.
Congratulations to our 2019-20 4-H club officers: president Reese Schiereck, vice-president Macy Stauffer, secretary Colby Wood, treasurer Clara Farran, reporters Chloe Farran and Sam Priesendorf, game leaders Avery Schiereck and Kamron Parrish, and song leader Kendall Swopes.
