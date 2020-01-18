The Union Hall 4-H Club met Wednesday, Jan. 8. The meeting was called to order by president Reese Schereick. Pledges were led by Lucas and Sam Priesendorf. Roll call and the secretary’s report were done by Colbie Wood. The treasurer’s report was given by Clara Farren. Happy birthday to Gracie Jones.
The West Central 4-H Energizer will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the middle school in Clinton. The next 4-H County Council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Land O-Lakes Fairgrounds. County-wide officer training is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Feb. 22. Teen Conference for 4-H members ages 11-13 is Saturday-Sunday, March 21-22. The Land O-Lakes Fair will be Tuesday-Friday, July 7-10.
The next Union Hall 4-H meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Land O-Lakes Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.