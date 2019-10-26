The El Dorado Springs Twilight Gardeners Garden Club hosted members at the Fall District Meeting of the Southwest District Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church.
There are seven Federated Garden Clubs in the Southwest District and all were represented at the meeting: Brentwood Garden Club, Greene and Christian Counties (8); Buffalo Garden Club, Buffalo (6); Dogwood Trail Garden Club, Shell Knob (7); Ever Green Garden Club, Springfield (7); Hillbilly Gardeners, Springfield (1); Shepherd of the Hills Garden Club, Branson-Tri-Lakes Area (4); and Twilight Gardeners (9).
Also attending were Linda Houston, Fulton, first vice-president of Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri; Sherry Harris, Springfield, outgoing southwest district director; Donna Zeller, Springfield, incoming southwest district director; and Wanda Simpkins, Springfield, past southwest district director and current FGCM chair of Plant It Pink – Cancer Awareness.
The meeting began at 9 a.m. with registration and coffee hour with muffins, breads and fruit. The meeting was called to order at 10 a.m. by Sherry Harris. Karen Erickson led the pledge of allegiance followed by the invocation given by Jennifer Bland of Twilight Gardeners. Ursula Fuller, president of Twilight Gardeners, then gave the welcome.
After items of business were conducted, guest presenter Angela Kinney, local herbalist and founder of Nature Made Gardens, was introduced. She gave an outstanding program, “Empowering Your Health with Knowledge of Herbs,” beginning with her own health experiences and her success with herbal medicines.
At the conclusion of the program, the meeting was adjourned for lunch, catered by Angie’s Cakes: tomato bisque, ham-turkey-cheese sliders, two different kinds of cheese balls with assorted crackers, and strawberry cupcakes were served. Several people asked for recipes.
The meeting reconvened at 1 p.m., with old and new business conducted and reports from each club about the yearly activities of each. Installation of new southwest district officers was conducted by Linda Houston: Donna Zeller, Brentwood, district director; Cheryl Vowels, Hillbilly Gardeners, assistant district director; Judi Ruzicka, Ever Green, cecretary; Jeana Ochsner, Twilight Gardeners, treasurer.
At the close of the meeting, door prizes of lavender sachets direct from Italy and two MDC books were awarded. All who attended were given a small smooth river stone hand painted by Rama Hart, Twilight Gardeners, each with a different type herb painted on it. Maps were provided showing the location of the El Dorado Springs park, Twilight Gardeners Plant It Pink Garden and the El Dorado Springs Community Garden which was designed, planted and maintained by several Twilight Gardeners members.
We wish to thank all those participating in this event with special acknowledgment to the First Christian Church for use of their lovely facilities, Community Bank of El Dorado Springs for pens to give away and to Missouri Department of Conservation for handout literature.
