The club met Monday, Oct. 14 at the home of Sherry Wiseman, who served as hostess, with Ruth Woody as co-hostess. The meeting was called to order by president Jean Wernel. The minutes are treasurer’s reports were given. The entertainment committee will think of ideas for the Christmas meeting.
In unfinished business, we will make donations to the museum project, the diaper pantry and Christmas baskets.
In new business, the opinion was given by Wernel. A Queenstown, New Zealand paper rand the names, ages and blood alcohol level of drunk drivers who were charges.
Entertainment was given by Kay Sewell, who gave the 100 most misspelled words. We tried to spell some of them.
Evelyn Boyle had the program and gave a history and demonstration of the wok. The wok is thought to be one of the most common cooking utensils in China and east and southeast Asia. It was great for the Asian nomads because it was portable and needed little fuel and maintenance. It may have developed from the reasons or a combination of them: limited fuel, ease of cooking a meal in one pan and ability to create a wide variety of meals out of a limited number of ingredients.
The meeting was adjourned to enjoy a delicious dessert and visiting. Our next meeting will be at Boyle’s home with Glenda Baker as co-hostess.
